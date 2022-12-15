Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B has secured a $13.7 million (AUD 20 million) investment from the venture capital arm of British energy giant bp, which will allow it to accelerate the development of its preassembled, relocatable modular solar technology.From pv magazine Australia Australian modular solar array manufacturer 5B has announced the successful completion of a $37.4 million Series B funding round that will drive the development of the company's prefabricated and rapidly deployable Maverick solar systems. The funding round attracted the support of the venture arm of global oil ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...