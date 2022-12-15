New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - With sustainability and environmental conservation on the rise within modern business models, Ecopreneur is working to bring those principles to the forefront of communities and businesses. The organization has announced that they recently launched their first pilot campaign in collaboration with the city of Camden, New Jersey and Pure World.

Ecopreneur is an environmental media platform that works to utilize practices like mobilization to transform social impact into something that can produce revenue. The platform aims to increase awareness for brands and nonprofits by partnering them with activist advocates. This latest pilot campaign, which partnered Camden and Pure World, is the first of several upcoming collaborative working relationships that Ecopreneur is working toward developing.

"Our approach involves targeting volunteer projects, allowing sponsorship opportunities, and authentic storytelling which speaks true to the mission," explains Philip Toussaint, Chief Executive Officer of Ecopreneur. "We aim to promote compassion, communication, and community towards a sustainable tomorrow."

The company is in the beginning processes of partnerships within their own community, however, the team at Ecopreneur has expressed interest in moving into a global market as well. The company desires to create campaigns that will enable people to engage and take action within the communities in which they reside.

The collaboration between Camden and Pure World is a way for Ecopreneur to promote brands through eco-friendly projects, which can include composting, cleanups, and recycling. By volunteering for these campaigns, Ecopreneur uses merchandise from their partnership brands as a way to compensate for the hard work of the community volunteers.

Ecopreneur is hoping to reach new volunteers and nonprofit groups as the new year begins, gathering like-minded individuals together to work toward a common, ecological goal. As they branch out into new communities, Ecopreneur is excited to extend partnership opportunities to small businesses looking for further involvement in social and sustainable efforts, as well as individuals who may have a desire or requirement to fulfill volunteer community service hours.

In addition to their latest campaign, Ecopreneur has recently completed a Rutgers University focused, pre-accelerator program in Newark, NJ titled "Black and Latinos in Tech" with a focus on POC entrepreneurs. The completion of this program will allow the team at Ecopreneur to extend their reach into more marginalized communities in order to build sustainability within them.

The platform is also thrilled to have raised $10,000 in non-dilutive grant funding, in order to bring communities and individuals together. Ecopreneur has several goals for the future of their platform, and they are taking active steps toward achieving said goals through these new collaborative projects and opportunities.

Ecopreneur is an environmental media platform that works in collaboration with businesses and communities in order to bring about ecological and sustainable practices. The company operates through mobilization of volunteers and organizations by utilizing merchandise distribution, as well as social media outreach. For more information about Ecopreneur and their upcoming campaigns, visit their website.

Ecopreneur

Philip Toussaint and Jared Salois

https://ecopreneurmedia.com/

philiptoussaint@ecopreneurmedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148151