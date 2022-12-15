Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation LLC is pleased to announce its incorporation, which took place in August of 2022. Since the company's birth, Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation has rapidly expanded into new areas of the country, which should continue by the end of 2023.

With a habit of providing patients offerings for comprehensive care from licensed medical doctors, physical therapists, occupational therapists, clinical psychologists, and psychiatrists, the company intends to introduce new offices to widen the American radius of its services.

Founded by Thomas Galliguez, MD, Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation serves patients who have experienced minor to severe trauma from motor vehicle accidents, work accidents, and catastrophic injuries. Based on revenue for personal injury attorneys, the 2022 personal injury market cap is projected to be at $53.1B.

The company aims to take a bold innovative stance to the status quo of the medical expert witness of personal injury claims and improve patient care provided in the PI market with its parent company Echo Clinic LLC, founded by Director of Therapy Services, Jason Zamora DPT and sister company, Echo PMR PLLC, founded by Umar Mahmood MD, Board Certified Interventional Spine Specialist, Physical Medicine & Rehab Specialist, and TBI Specialist by renovating the delivery of evaluations and treatment.

The company's commencement of new locations tees up Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation LLC in its strategic positioning to provide the advancements in the market by offering prototype solutions, such as screening all patients for the main impairments from their trauma: physical, psychological, and cognitive with standardized computerized screening diagnostics; and a strong focus on the development and advancement of interdisciplinary rehabilitative treatment options for traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, and non-surgical alternatives.

In 2029, the market cap for traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment is expected to be $229B. The company intends to be at the forefront of positioning in research, treatment, and market advances.

"Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation has expanded as a private healthcare system in Laredo, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston," says Galliguez. "Now, the company will likely offer its treatments in new places like Dallas, McAllen, and Miami by the end of 2023."

After his first year of business owning Laredo Surgical Center with his twin brother Abel Galliguez, Dr. Galliguez noticed that proceduralists were not screening for a significant and sometimes permanent component of their personal injuries in the psychological and cognitive domains. "Trauma didn't just present itself physically, but also emotionally, cognitively, psychologically, and even spiritually" says Dr. Galliguez.

Echo's goal is to proactively screen all patients for all personal injuries sustained in their trauma. Then, through adequate screening, individualized patient-focused, outcomes-based, evidence-informed treatment plans are collaboratively created with the PMR doctor, the rehabilitation team, and most importantly, the patient.

"We want patients to feel motivated by the energy of the environment in the rehabilitation space and the competency of their provider team, ultimately to ensure each patient achieves their individual goals to regain their physical, psychological, and social deficits from their accidents. We plan to continue to be the leading medical expert team to maximize such claims to ensure streamlined, efficient treatment plans and monetary justice for our shared patients and clients."

Every day, Echo continues to evolve in unexpected ways outside of treating trauma and TBI's. Through the development of new wellness community clinics, integrative and engaging apps, Dr. Galliguez hopes to shift the medical mindset of Americans. "Technology is the innovative shift that will allow us to monitor outcomes, but more importantly, the process of technological gamification will be a silent driving force in achieving effective preventative medicine."

As a healthcare entrepreneur, Dr. Galliguez's mission with Echo is to contribute new, creative, collaborative, and transformative initiatives, business strategies, models, and systems to the current inefficient, expensive, healthcare system.

Other interest areas for Echo is Medical Aesthetics. "The global medical aesthetics market was valued at 61.23 USD billion in 2021," Galliguez reminds, "It is expected to reach around 138.64 USD billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America currently leads the Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Market because of its large elderly population and surplus of medical aesthetic procedure centers.

"Our next move is to spread the strategies and techniques from Echo Trauma and Echo Clinic to other specialities of medicine, advancing the Echo mission of transforming medicine in a patient-centered, efficient, and value-based manner," says Galliguez. "The future of healthcare is in our hands today; we must practice good stewardship now to ensure sustainability tomorrow."

To learn more about Echo Trauma and Rehabilitation, email dr.thomas@echotrauma.us.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148152