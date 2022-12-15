

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of a resurgence in the pandemic, the Biden Administration has announced a plan to stay ahead of an increase in Covid-19 cases this winter.



While Covid is not the disruptive force it once was in the United States, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays.



The Administration's Covid Winter Preparedness Plan includes expanding easy access to free COVID-19 testing options in the winter, making free at-home, rapid Covid-19 tests available through COVIDTests.gov, distributing more free tests to Americans at trusted locations, and making vaccinations and treatments readily available to all Americans.



The Administration is announcing that COVIDTests.gov is open for a limited round of ordering this winter. Starting Thursday, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home Covid-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free.



Orders for this round of testing will begin to ship starting the week of December 19, the White House said.



People who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages from 8 a.m. to midnight.



More information is available at www.COVIDTests.gov.



The Administration announced distributing free at-home tests at more than 6,500 Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted rental housing properties serving seniors; and expanding a program to distribute free at-home tests to 500 major food banks for them to distribute to people in their communities.



Thursday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is sending a letter to all governors outlining key actions that they would take as they prepare for increased cases and hospitalizations this winter.



The Administration for Community Living is awarding $125 million to support community-based organizations in the aging and disability networks to hold accessible vaccine clinics and provide in-home vaccinations, transportation, and other supportive services to increase COVID-19 vaccinations for older adults and people with disabilities.



This winter, federal agencies will continue to monitor Omicron subvariants and the spread of any other emerging variants of the virus in the United States.



The Administration will release a winter playbook for administrators of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.



