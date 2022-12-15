The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 15
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 14 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 14 December 2022 94.89p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.51p per ordinary share
15 December 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
