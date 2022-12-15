Prodapt joins the Intel ecosystem to empower the development of next generation RISC-V platforms

Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider, announced that it has joined the ecosystem of Intel Corporation, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. With this partnership, Prodapt will help System-On-Chip (SOC) design service providers strengthen their capabilities in pre-silicon development, compressing product development timelines and time to market.

Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V* is a robust development environment that enables pre-silicon developers to write, run, debug and port software code on top of Intel-provided operating system stacks. With Prodapt's design, validation, and verification capabilities, customers can accelerate new product development that scale with next-gen complexity, design size, and integrations.

"We are pleased to join Intel's ecosystem and actively promote Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V as a developer tool for its design services customers," said Dinesh Tyagi, Head of ASIC Business at Prodapt. "Our SOC design services combined with Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V will be of great value to our mutual customers," he added.

"Maintaining a torrid pace of execution and fostering ecosystem collaboration are the keys to long-term success for Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V," said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel

Prodapt was also recently conferred with Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle membership for the second time. The Network Builders program is designed to accelerate technical innovation and network transformation.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness space, serving global firms that ultimately seek to connect people. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built a deep understanding of the most transformative technologies that help connect our world.

Prodapt offers a suite of end-to-end services and solutions for the Connectedness industry powered by over twenty years of domain experience. Our clients include Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, British Telecom, KPN, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, and Deutsche Telekom, among many others.

Prodapt is A Great Place to Work certified company with a workforce of over 5000 spread across 44 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Prodapt is part of the 128-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

