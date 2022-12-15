Anzeige
Freitag, 16.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Awilco Drilling PLC (670/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Awilco Drilling PLC of December 16, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   AWDRo    
ISIN code:   GB00B5LJSC86
Order book ID: 089393   

The last day of trading is December 15, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
