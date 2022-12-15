Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Awilco Drilling PLC (670/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Awilco Drilling PLC of December 16, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: AWDRo ISIN code: GB00B5LJSC86 Order book ID: 089393 The last day of trading is December 15, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB