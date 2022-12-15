Expanded Program & New Value-Added Features

Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities

Gold: BMO, Stifel GMP, O3 Mining, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies

Silver: PearTree Financial, MI3 Financial Communications

Bronze: Cassels, INFOR Financial Group, Crux Investor, Global Business Reports,

Amvest Capital, North Equities, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson

Partners: The Northern Miner, Kitco, BTV, Resource World, Newsfile,

Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Incorporated ("VID") are pleased to announce that THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is expanding to three full days, commencing Monday, June 19 and ending Wednesday, June 21 and will once again be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Quebec City.

THE Event, Canada's only Tier I Mining Investment Conference, will showcase the best of Canadian mining to international global investors with up to 60 participating companies and industry keynotes and panels featured over three days. French and English translation will be a feature for every presenting company. A limited number of invitations will be available for accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Participating company slots are now quickly being confirmed and information regarding participating companies, speakers & panelists, and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the coming weeks. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Event Format: Invitation only. Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors arranged via MeetMax Sun. June 18

3:00 pm - 6:30 pm -Register early at the Pre - Registration & Ice Breaker - hosted by IR.INC

- Salles des Armes, The Fairmont Château DAY I - Mon, June 19

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Exploration Sessions - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury

-Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining - 6:00 PM; The Fairmont Château Frontenac Rooms

-Stifel After Dark Event - 9:00 PM - Midnight; The Fairmont Château, The SAM Lounge DAY II - Tues, June 20

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Critical Metals Sessions - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury

-Cocktails Hosted by Laurentian Bank - 6:00 PM; The Fairmont Château Frontenac Rooms

-IR.INC Dark Event - 9:00 PM - Midnight; The Fairmont Château, The SAM Lounge DAY III - Wed, June 21

7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Producers, Royalty Co's &

Developers Sessions - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury

-Farewell Cocktails Hosted by IR.INC- 5:00 PM; Québec Armoury

Further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Administration

IR.INC & VID

jchoi@vidconferences.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, Tier I Investment Conferences© focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. To find out more about THE Event Conferences and VID Media Products, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148196