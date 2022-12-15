Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (672/22)

As from December 16, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants Extend E/242 to STO Warrants US Extend AE/267. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0018572 MINI L POLESTAR STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend 406 NORDNET 11 E/242 AE/267 SE0018572 MINI L POLESTAR STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend 398 NORDNET 10 E/242 AE/267 SE0018572 MINI L POLESTAR STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend 380 NORDNET 09 E/242 AE/267 SE0018572 MINI L POLESTAR STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend 372 NORDNET 08 E/242 AE/267 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.