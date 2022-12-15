Scientists in Spain have assessed the potential of power purchase agreements in ensuring the development of green hydrogen projects powered by utility-scale photovoltaics. They presented an operational multi-state modeling of electrolyzers and showed how solar plants under PPAs could significantly increase their rate of return.Scientists at the University of Zaragoza in Spain have developed a techno-economic model to assess the technical and economic viability of green hydrogen production via electrolyzers powered by photovoltaic plants operating under power purchase agreements. The group described ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...