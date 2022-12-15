Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced that more than 165 e-merchants now trust its TooPost offer to optimize their transport.

Serving about fifteen destinations in Europe and relying on Spartoo's historical expertise in terms of package routing organization, TooPost's transport commissioner activity offers an end-to-end service, ensuring the delivery of more than 4 million packages every year, at least 98% of which are delivered within the specified time.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, said: "We are delighted with the success of the TooPost offer which has attracted nearly 50 new customers since January 2022. In the context of a rising inflation, e-merchants want to optimize their transport costs. A crucial issue TooPost can address through its turnkey solution available in France and internationally through the network built throughout Europe. In the coming months, we aim to pursue the development of our third-party services activity, a showcase of our unique know-how in the e-commerce business, whether through TooPost or TooBone, our integrated logistics and transport offer

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.4 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

