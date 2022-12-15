Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: BIER: Spreading the Spirit of Sustainability This Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable:

2022 marked a heightened focus on climate, the mainstreaming of Environmental Social Governance (ESG), the unification of reporting standards, investor scrutiny, and emerging risks and opportunities related to biodiversity, forests, water, and more. As we reflect on 2022 and embrace the holidays before us, we at BIER are wondering if there is a way to spread the spirit of sustainability this holiday season.

The holiday spirit is apt to be one of positive expectation and goodwill and is oftentimes accompanied by a sprinkling sense of magic and that the impossible can be made possible. Arguably, the shift from impossible to possible in a corporate setting is also known as innovation. Reflecting on the year past while also capturing the magical nature of the holiday spirit, we are drawn to the innovation expressed in our BIER Member Spotlights. Specifically, the members' unwavering focus to influence global action on environmental sustainability aspects within their individual companies, as well as, the beverage sector overall. It is the "eco-superpowers" of "sustainability superpowers" that are mentioned in the spotlights that ignites the holiday spirit this season.

In answering the question, "If you had one superpower that could be used to radically accelerate and scale sustainable best practices, which one would it be, and how would you use it?" below is a sampling of sustainability superpowers that, if invoked, could spread the spirit of sustainability this holiday season.

"My superpower would be the ability to shoot positivity and optimism from my fingertips to others - like lightning bolts. I say this because when working on these complex issues, a positive, collaborative mindset can make amazing things in sustainability happen. Particularly when talking about the daunting task ahead of us to address climate change and protect the environment, there can sometimes be a tendency to approach it negatively. But when people bring a positive and optimistic attitude, the world can change and change for good." Read: Member Spotlight: Erich Yaeger

"If I had a superpower, I would like to have a superpower that accelerates the advent of new technologies and innovations that help us meet and exceed our sustainability goals." Read: Member Spotlight: Magaly Feliciano Lozada

"Regarding my superpower, I think we need a realization that we know enough to solve the challenges we face and that it's now really time for action. What I would like to do if I had a superpower is that all our employees, supply chain partners, and also our consumers would have a nice dream. They would wake up from the dream fully committed to doing their part with a recognition that sustainability is not something for the sustainability department. That sustainability is every employee really taking ownership. This would include everybody in the brewery and in the supply chain owning their commitment as well. Because with ownership in place, it shifts the task and targets from no longer being a burden, but something to really embrace and to do with pride, understanding the relevance." Read: Member Spotlight: Paul Bruijn

"If all things are possible, I would embrace the superpowers of the Marvel character Storm. She can control the weather and the atmosphere, and so I would take her immense powers to fight climate change immediately. From cooling waters to rebuilding the ozone layer to controlling where it rains to other immediate actions that will help protect our water sources, reduce rising temperatures, and much more. Comic book characters aside, I would also like the superpower of deflecting blocker-type thinking. I find that often solutions are limited because thinking is limited. If we could all approach ideas by focusing on the "what if?" and not the reasons something may not work today, then I believe we would have so many more solutions on the table." Read: Member Spotlight: Jessica Merz

"As for my superpower, I would like to have the power to touch, transform, or move people (travel to the future) in a way that they understand the consequences of their actions related to environmental problems (water scarcity, climate change, etc). I would use that superpower so that people could change their way of thinking and begin making better choices and acting for the better. I imagine using that superpower to take that individual or groups of people into the future, say 10 years into the future, and allow them to see what is happening with the environment and then, be able to bring that awareness back to the present in a way that transforms and changes that person's approach to how they take environmental action in their daily life so they can take action now." Read Member Spotlight: Daniel Hernandez

"My superpower would be to control nature. I would use it to grow nature properly. I imagine being able to reforest or clean oceans and bulldoze algae and do things that remove emissions. This question touches upon our new ESG strategy and our approach to be local, inclusive, and natural, and how that is embedded into everything that we do. Read Member Spotlight: Virginia Covo Naranjo

"For my sustainability superpower, I would choose super speed. While we need to be collaborative and thoughtful in our decision-making and planning, once we've decided on a course of action it would be really helpful to just be able to make everything go faster. The faster we can implement solutions, the sooner we will see benefits to people and the planet - and given the scale of the challenges we are facing, especially related to climate and water, the faster we all need to move." Read Member Spotlight: Andy Battjes

Which superpower most resonates with you? Which one, if not listed, would you choose to radically accelerate and scale sustainable best practices, and how would you use it?

BIER members recognize that alone, one company cannot solve the world's challenges, and as a collective group, we can't solve them either. Unquestionably, noted in so many of the superpowers mentioned above is the desire for collective and urgent action. There is an immediate need for industry, organizations, and governments to work together and collaboratively focus on a sustainable future for us all. Together, let's spread the spirit of sustainability beyond the holidays and well into the future.

