Kohler Co.: The Kohler Hammam: A Sustainable Path to Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Revisit this inspiring discussion on creativity and sustainability in the world of design, featuring global artist Nada Debs and Kohler Co. Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer Laura Kohler, moderated by Design Miami/ curatorial director MC Didero.

Through a collaborative partnership with Design Miami/ 2022, Kohler and Debs created the fair's first Hammam and examined sustainability, societal shifts, and partners' collaboration themes.

The hammam highlights Debs' ability to distill culture and craftsmanship to create emotional resonance married with Kohler's design and material expertise and commitment to environmental sustainability. This soothing and peaceful environment crafted with innovative sustainable tiles from Kohler WasteLAB handcrafted exclusively for Design Miami/ 2022 is perfectly in tune with the overarching theme of Design Miami/ The Golden Age: Looking to the Future and offers an earthly heaven within the bustling fair.

Kohler WasteLAB carries the objective to reimagine the approach to waste by finding value in landfill-bound material and engaging in a manufacturing process where nothing is wasted. WasteLAB is a cornerstone initiative within Kohler's Believing in Better sustainability and social impact strategy. In 2021, the Kohler WasteLAB diverted 11.38 metric tons of waste from landfill through sales and product development. The custom tile featured in this installation utilizes material for both the tile body and glaze that originate from Kohler's manufacturing waste streams.

Tour this immersive installation featuring calming, sensory experiences and handcrafted tile created exclusively for Design Miami/ by artist Nada Debs and KOHLER WasteLAB®.

