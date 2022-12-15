

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is expanding its global presence by opening stores in two new countries - Uruguay and Latvia.



The company recently opened its first Domino's store in Latvia in the city of Riga at Deglava 100 by master franchisee Morgacita Ltd. Meanwhile, the first Domino's store in Uruguay was opened in Montevideo at 1163 Luis Alberto de Herrera by master franchisee Alsea.



Domino's currently operates more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets worldwide, with over half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.



Domino's generated global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally



'We are thrilled to bring such a globally prominent brand like Domino's to Latvia,' said Laura Tomkeviciene, chief operating officer of Morgacita Ltd. 'We are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to our new customers. This, combined with our extremely efficient delivery and carryout, will bring much success to the Latvia market.'



'I am very pleased to announce Alsea's entry into Uruguay with the Domino's brand, as it allows us to continue with our solid growth strategy,' said Armando Torrado, CEO of Alsea.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de