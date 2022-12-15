Education Program Announced for 25th Annual Food Safety Summit; Register Before December 25 for a 25% Discount

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for food safety professionals, has announced a stellar education program for the 25th annual conference and trade show taking place May 8-11, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The conference program, developed by an esteemed Educational Advisory Board (EAB), will feature sessions led by industry thought leaders, a keynote presentation focused on Risk Culture: How to Balance Risks for the Safety of Consumers, Team Members, and the Environment?, five certificate/certification courses, the 11th Annual Town Hall, and opportunities for community networking. For access to the full program, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com/.

"The food safety industry has evolved over the last 25 years, and the Food Safety Summit's Educational Advisory Board has developed a thoughtful and inspiring education program offering sessions that look back on the last 30 years after the Jack in the Box incident and looking to future innovations in robotics, AI, cold chain, and much more," said Gillian Kelleher, CEO of Kelleher Consultants LLC and Chair of the Summit EAB. "Attendees to the 2023 Summit will have access to industry leaders, be able to gain certificates in courses, see the latest technological advances offered by leading vendors, network with their peers and speakers, and hear thought-provoking education sessions."

The Summit will kick off on Monday, May 8 with five certificate and certification courses including NEHA's Certified Professional-Food Safety (CP-FS) Credential Review Course, FSPCA's Preventative Control for Animal Food Training,Food Fraud Prevention Workshop and Certificate Course, The HACCP Alliance's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Certificate Training, and FSMA FSPCA Foreign Supplier Verification Program. For details and registration, click here.

On Tuesday, May 9, the opening general session will be a three-hour workshop on Got Root Cause, where attendees will hear from subject matter experts from the FDA, Cargill, Dole Food Company, USDA, Yum Brands, and J&J Snack Foods, who will review how getting to the root cause is a cost-effective approach to management/operations in any organization.

Four additional workshops will be offered in the afternoon focused on Developing Food Safety Leadership Skills-Building the Workforce of Tomorrow; Recent Advancements in Sanitation for the Prevention and Control of Food Safety Hazards; Looking Forward and Looking Back: How Companies can Establish a Robust and Compliant Traceability Program; and AI, Data Gathering, and Analysis-What are you Using AI For? For workshop details, click here.

On Wednesday, May 10, the keynote presentation will include a presentation by Stop Foodborne Illness about how the organization was formed after the Jack in the Box incident 30 years ago and the work they are doing now to support the industry, followed by a panel of CEOs and top executives who will discuss Risk Culture: How to Balance Risks for the Safety of Consumers, Team Members, and the Environment?. Sessions in the afternoon will focus on Understanding Pathogens, a GFSI Update, Cold Chain Management, Outbreak Investigations, Salmonella in Poultry, Iot Devices and Robotics, the Supply Chain, and Lessons Learned from Jack in the Box.

On Thursday, May 11, the Summit will offer the 11th annual Town Hall: A Conversation with Top Regulators and Advisors, with insight from the Food and Drug Administration's Frank Yiannas; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Robert Tauxe, M.D.; U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sandra Eskin, and the Association of Food and Drug Officials' Steve Mandernach. The session will be moderated by the Summit's EAB Chair, Gillian Kelleher. Afternoon sessions will include the Rise in Cannabis, Social Media, PFAS in Packaging, Residual Risk, Food Safety Practices, Sanitary Design, Reducing Food Loss, and Food Safety Culture.

The Summit's closing session on Thursday afternoon will focus on Legal Insights to Sharpen Your Food Safety Focus-and Stay Out of the Courtroom featuring Bill Marler, Marler Clark; Shawn Stevens, Food Industry Counsel; Sharon Lindan Mayl, DLA Piper; Matthew Lash, U.S. Department of Justice; and Maile Gradison, Hogan Lovells. The session will be moderated by Adrienne Blume, Editorial Director, Food Safety Magazine.

Over 1,500 food safety professionals are expected to attend the Summit's education sessions. On Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 am-2:30 pm, there will be dedicated Exhibit Hall time for attendees to learn about new solutions, engage in small group discussions in the Community Hub, attend free presentations by food safety experts on the Solutions Stage and in the Tech Tent, enjoy lunch, and network with peers. Networking events include a Welcome Reception on the show floor on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm, as well as the Food Safety Summit Gives Back reception benefiting Stop Foodborne Illness, to be on Wednesday from 5:30-7:00 pm.

For access to the full program and for attendee registration, visit https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit. For more information on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, contact Kim Hansen at hansenk@bnpmedia.com or Adam Haas at haasa@bnpmedia.com. For updates on the 2023 event, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com or follow the event on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

