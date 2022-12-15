

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sundance Spas has recalled about 23,700 Jacuzzi and Sundance Spas brand hot tubs due to injury and thermal burn hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the temperature sensor can relay incorrect water temperatures and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature, posing injury (heat stroke) and thermal burn hazards.



The company said it has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings, however, no injuries have been reported.



Sundance Spas has asked its customers to use an accurate external thermometer to confirm the water temperature to be no higher than 104 degrees prior to entering the hot tub to prevent injuries and burns. Consumers should not enter the recalled hot tubs if the external thermometer temperature reads higher than 104 degrees.



The recall involves JacuzziJ-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collection hot tubs and Sundance Spas 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series spas. The products were sold at authorized Sundance Spas or Jacuzzi Hot Tubs dealers nationwide from July 2021 through December 2022 for between $6,500 and $30,000.



