Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In the second tranche 325,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $162,500. Each Unit was priced at $0.50 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.

In aggregate, the two tranches of the Private Placement consisted of 3,537,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,768,500. In connection with the closing of the two tranches of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fee of $99,680 and issued 195,760 non-transferable finder warrants of which entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for future exploration work and for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of the Company, noted: "The financing was well received, numerous orders were not able to participate in this financing due to the timing. We would like to thank Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners and Echelon Wealth Partners for their early support."

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

