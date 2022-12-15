Repositions product portfolio with effective, industry leading concentrations now supported by clinical claims

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of three of the leading CBD brands -- its flagship brand cbdMD, its animal health brand Paw CBD, today announced our quarterly and full fiscal financial results for September 30, 2022.

While we incurred a GAAP loss from operations of $78.1 million, the loss was mostly attributed to a one-time goodwill impairment charge of $60.9 million. Excluding one-time Goodwill Impairment Charges, we continue to make year over year improvements to our GAAP operating loss. The impairment was triggered because of the downward movement in our stock price during the year and revenue trends. While our operating income over the past five quarters has varied as a result of goodwill and intangible impairment, this is the fifth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP Net Adjusted Operating Income gains, improving $0.6 million compared to the quarter ending in June 2022.

"Fiscal 2022 was a reset year for our Company. We began the year by taking aggressive action to reduce our marketing spend and overall SG&A costs, we managed through significant leadership changes, rationalized our product line up, and at the close of the fiscal year launched an industry-leading high potency everyday value product offering. Though our revenues have been disappointing, the aggressive action has resulted in 5 consecutive quarters of non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth all while we made significant headway on clinically backed claims to support our product portfolio.

"We are not satisfied with our overall annual results. However, we knew this was a year of repositioning the company focusing on profitability, sustainability and setting us up for long term growth. Currently, the first quarter revenue is softer than we anticipated as an outcome of these changes. We remain laser focused on improving our bottom line and are continuing to make necessary adjustments to our operation as we acquire, educate and delight consumers with safe, effective products.

"In advance of the launch, we deeply discounted our existing inventory to avoid a write down, leading to our loyal base of customers purchasing more than usual. This further resulted in a slower start as we entered the first quarter of 2023. Our customers are approaching reorder so we will now heavily promote our new high potency, everyday value priced products, also attracting other CBD consumers in the category to the offer. We are excited with our competitive position in the industry and the pipeline of opportunities heading into calendar 2023," says Kevin MacDermott, cbdMD's President.

Highlights for Fiscal 2022 and Notable Business Updates

Supported by the results of our human clinical study, the Company launched its high potency everyday value CBD products in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company was the first CBD company to commercialize NSF approved products. We were the first CBD company to commercialize NSF for Sport product and are the only company that is actively selling NSF for Sport CBD Products.

The Company received multiple awards, including the 3rd annual Product of the Year, new Day Time TV Sleeping Beauty Award, and Healthline Editors pick for best CBD Gummy.

The Company launched into Wegmans and expanded into additional food drug and mass channels.

The Company took aggressive steps to reduce its cost structure, including completing the sale of its manufacturing assets to Steady State, LLC, significantly reducing its fixed overhead costs, migrating to a more variable cost structure.

The Company launched into the Japanese market late in fiscal 2022 and is starting to build its customer and revenue base.

The Company successfully launched a marketing campaign on its 2018 Farm Act compliant hemp extracted Delta 9 product assortment with the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz in July and seeing strong sequential monthly category growth.

The Company filed a Citizen's Petition with the assistance of the National Products Association (NPA). FDA responded before the deadline that they needed more time as we expected. We are collaborating with NPA on an aggressive next step.

The Company's Novel Food Applications were Validated and are now in the Risk Assessment phase in both the UK and EU. The Company believes that it is the only company in active risk assessment in the EU.

cbdMD Therapeutics completed our human clinical study and results showed our proprietary broad spectrum reduces pain in healthy adults, in addition to other significant indications on mood, immunity and sleep. After publishing our findings during the second fiscal quarter of 2023, the data will be used to support product development, marketing campaigns, and the submission of structure function claim notifications to FDA.

The Company completed our Pet clinical trial and results showed that our proprietary broad spectrum reduces pain and improves quality of life in dogs. We anticipate publishing our findings during the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and using clinical results to launch marketing campaigns focused on our products' proven benefits.

Financial Highlights from our Fiscal Year 2022:

Net sales totaled $35.4 million in fiscal 2022 or a decrease of 20% compared to $44.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Our gross profit for the year totaled 63% in fiscal 2022 compared to 67% in fiscal 2021.

Our loss from operations was $78.1 million in fiscal 2022 as compared to a loss of $19.6 million in fiscal 2021. During 2022 we impaired approximately $60.9 million in goodwill and intangibles under GAAP. Excluding this impairment our loss from operations would have improved to a $17.2 million loss for fiscal 2022.

Our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations in fiscal 2022 was approximately $13.1 compared to our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations in fiscal 2021 of approximately $13.6. million, despite the significant decrease in overall revenue.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2022 was approximately $74.0 million, or $1.24 per share, as compared to a net loss for fiscal 2021 of approximately $25.9 million, or $0.41 per share. The decrease in fiscal 2022 was principally attributable to the $60.9 million of goodwill and intangible impairment that occurred in fiscal 2022.

At September 30, 2022, we had working capital of approximately $10.7 million and cash on hand of approximately $6.7 million as compared to working capital of approximately $29.6 million and cash on hand of approximately $26.4 million at September 30, 2021.

We reported direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $26.4 million or 74.7% of total net sales in fiscal 2022, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 19% from fiscal 2021.

Financial Highlights from our Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022:

We reported that our net sales for the September 30, 2022 quarter were $7.8 million versus net sales of $8.6 million quarter ending June 30, 2022, a decrease of 9%. Our net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were down 19% compared to the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021.

We reported that our quarter ending September 30, 2022 direct to consumer (DTC) net sales were $6.3 million, versus $6.5 million for our quarter ending June 30, 2022, or a sequential decline of 4%. Our e-commerce net sales were down 14% compared to the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021.

We reported that our quarter ending September 30, 2022, wholesale sales (including brick and mortar retail customers) were $1.6 million, versus $2.1 million for quarter ending June 30, 2022, or sequential decrease of 24%. Some of the declines were associated with the benefits tied to pipeline fills that occurred during the March 2022 quarter. Wholesale net sales were down 37% compared to the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021. We have added a number of specific food, drug, mass, and convenience channel focused resources during the quarter and anticipate building wholesale inertia as we execute our plan over the next 2 quarters and beyond.

We reported that our quarter ending September 30, 2022, gross profit margin was 64.0% versus 69% for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The sequential decline was driven by promotional activity to sell through products prior to our offering reset in September. Our gross profit margin was 58.6% in prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021. The change vs prior year was mainly attributed to actions taken to reduce our high-fixed overhead costs and make our cost of sale more variable and predictable in addition to an inventory impairment in 2021.

We committed to ongoing cost reductions and an SG&A expense of $8 million on our last call in August. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the Company continuing delivering on cost rationalizations and recorded SG&A Costs of $7.9 million for the quarter. SG&A has improved $4.8 million or 38% compared to the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021. We anticipate further reductions in SG&A during the fiscal two first quarters of 2023 based on ongoing management efforts to right size our costs.

We reported loss from operations of approximately $14.8 million ($2.8 million excluding goodwill impairment of approximately $11.9 million) for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 compared to a $7.0 million loss from operations for our quarter ending September 30, 2021, a decrease of approximately _112% year over year. This decrease is primarily related to the $11.9 million in goodwill impairment that was offset by a $4.8 million reduction in SG&A expenses.

We reported non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of approximately $2.1 million in our September 30, 2022 quarter, compared to $4.8 million for the September 30, 2021 quarter. This decrease was primarily related to management's actions taken on our cost structure over the last few quarters. Additionally, we saw a sequential improvement of approximately $0.6 million over the quarter ending June 30, 2022, despite the decrease in revenue. We have now achieved 5 consecutive quarters of strong non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income improvement.

Pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), cbdMD is reporting that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2022, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to cbdMD's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to cbdMD's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

We will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to discuss our September 30, 2022, fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,720,234 $ 26,411,424 Accounts receivable 1,447,831 1,113,372 Accounts receivable - discontinued operations 1,375 10,967 Marketable securities - 33,351 Investment other securities 1,000,000 1,000,000 Inventory 4,255,914 5,021,867 Inventory prepaid 511,459 551,519 Prepaid sponsorship 1,372,845 1,212,682 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 701,945 1,147,178 Total current assets 16,011,603 36,502,360 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 823,310 2,561,574 Operating lease assets 4,477,841 5,614,960 Deposits for facilities 244,606 529,583 Intangible assets, net 17,834,549 23,003,929 Goodwill - 56,670,970 Investment in other securities, noncurrent 1,400,000 - Total other assets 24,780,306 88,381,016 Total assets $ 40,791,909 $ 124,883,376 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (continued) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,036,558 $ 2,978,914 Deferred revenue 2,060,762 2,727,612 Accrued expenses 1,178,683 1,151,150 Note payable 9,609 59,470 Total current liabilities 5,285,612 6,917,146 Long term liabilities: Long term liabilities 125,491 108,985 Operating leases - long term portion 3,680,375 4,859,058 Contingent liability 276,000 9,856,000 Total long term liabilities 4,081,866 14,824,043 Total liabilities 9,367,478 21,741,189 shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 5,000 5,000 Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 60,665,595 and 57,783,340 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 60,666 57,783 Additional paid in capital 178,782,328 176,417,269 Accumulated deficit (147,423,563) (73,337,865) Total shareholders' equity 31,424,431 103,142,187 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,791,909 $ 124,883,376

cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Gross Sales $ 37,122,215 $ 47,332,085 Allowances (1,718,991) (2,851,322) Total Net Sales 35,403,224 44,480,763 Cost of sales 13,066,639 14,495,063 Gross Profit 22,336,585 29,985,700 Operating expenses 39,647,130 46,601,690 Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets 60,955,970 - Loss from operations (78,266,515) (16,615,990) Realized and Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable and other securities, including impairments (33,350) 546,878 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 1,466,113 Decrease (increase) of contingent liability 8,473,999 (6,687,439) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 88,769 - Restructuring expense (602,092) - Other income 239,250 29,479 Interest (expense) income 16,246 (28,930) Loss before provision for income taxes (70,083,693) (21,289,889) Benefit for income taxes - 895,000 Net Loss (70,083,693) (20,394,889) Preferred dividends 4,002,005 2,554,609 Net Loss available to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (74,085,698) $ (22,949,498) Net Loss per share: Basic earnings per share (1.24) (0.47) Diluted earnings per share (1.24) (0.47) Weighted average number of shares Basic: 59,750,301 54,938,128 Weighted average number of shares Diluted: 59,750,301 54,938,128

cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (70,083,693) $ (23,394,889) Comprehensive (Loss) Income (70,083,693) (23,394,889) Preferred dividends (4,002,005) (2,554,609) Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders $ (74,085,698) $ (25,949,498)

cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (70,083,693) $ (23,394,889) Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 555,215 1,298,106 Restricted stock expense 373,610 1,626,613 Marketing stock amortization 907,774 871,390 Issuance of stock / warrants for service - 97,720 Inventory and materials impairment 878,142 670,580 Intangibles amortization 884,380 - Depreciation 948,962 1,017,408 Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets 60,955,970 - Gain on sale of fixed assets (322,017) - Increase/(Decrease) in contingent liability (8,473,999) 6,687,439 Realized and unrealized loss of Marketable and other securities 33,350 (546,878) Termination benefit - 196,896 Extinguishment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan - (1,466,113) Amortization of operating lease asset 1,137,119 1,236,397 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 65,541 (183,735) Deposits 284,977 261,125 Inventory (112,189) (1,009,192) Prepaid inventory 40,060 (263,341) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (289,586) 525,670 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,812,547) (104,422) Operating lease liability (1,151,150) (1,159,097) Deferred revenue / customer deposits 203,341 3,723 Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable 9,592 436,167 Deferred tax liability - (895,000) Cash used by operating activities (14,967,150) (14,093,433) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of other investment securities - 540,000 Purchase of other investment securities - (750,000) Purchase of DirectCBDOnline.com - (2,000,000) Purchase of property and equipment (688,680) (342,013) Cash provided (used) by investing activities (688,680) (2,552,013) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 30,938,386 Note payable (33,355) (151,551) Preferred dividend distribution (4,002,005) (2,554,609) Cash provided by financing activities (4,035,360) 28,232,226 Net increase (decrease) in cash (19,691,190) 11,586,779 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,411,424 14,824,644 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,720,234 $ 26,411,424 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: 2022 2021 Cash Payments for: Interest expense $ 2,364 $ 33,693 Non-cash financial activities: Issuance of Contingent earnout shares: $ 1,086,000 $ 4,620,000 Warrants issued to representative $ - $ 524,113

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP (loss) from operations $ (14,894,624) $ (7,012,702) $ (78,266,515) $ (19,615,990) Adjustments: Depreciation & Amortization 455,965 297,552 1,833,326 1,017,408 Employee and director stock compensation (1) 272,613 1,100,362 1,124,130 3,149,688 Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2) - - - 97,721 Inventory adjustment (3) - 671,669 878,142 671,669 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (5) 11,996,249 - 60,955,970 - Accrual for severance - - 129,761 703,022 Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus - 150,000 150,000 300,000 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (2,169,797) $ (4,793,119) $ (13,195,186) $ (13,676,482)



(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging and obsolete/expired inventory.

(4) Representsnon-cash impairment of the cbdMD trademark of $4,285,000 during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and $56,670,970 of goodwill impairment during the fiscal year ended 2022.

(5) Represents one-time severance costs incurred as the Company rationalized a number of positions.

