Freitag, 16.12.2022
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
15.12.22
19:36 Uhr
15,030 Euro
-0,160
-1,05 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2022
174 Leser
CNH Industrial's Chief Digital Product Officer Speaks at Tech Day 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWORE / December 15, 2022 / Parag Garg, CNH Industrial's Chief Digital Product Officer, has explained how the Company's Precision Technology solutions are driving productivity, sustainability and profitability for our customers.

At our Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, he shared the progress we are making in three key areas: Automated Solutions, Autonomy and Connected Platforms.

He focused on how investments in our tech culture will generate a consistent path forward for Ag tech development and further position CNH Industrial as an employer of choice and customers' best answer to agriculture's biggest challenges today and tomorrow.

Click here to watch his presentation now

More updates from CNH Industrial Tech Day are to follow on 3BL.

CNHIndustrial BreakingNewGround Tech TechDay2022

CNH Industrial, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732105/CNH-Industrials-Chief-Digital-Product-Officer-Speaks-at-Tech-Day-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
