Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Cloud and Professional Services Revenue Increases 47%

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.

"Fiscal 2022 was a critical year for Altigen, marking the transition to our new Customer Experience Cloud Solutions portfolio," said Jerry Fleming, chairman and CEO of Altigen. "During the year we made significant enhancements to our CoreInteract Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) platform, established a beachhead base of CoreInteract customers, launched the new FrontStage Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution for our FinTech Customers, and deployed our new geo-redundant MaxCloud Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform to over 30 customers.

"In addition, we also acquired ZAACT Consulting, a leading Microsoft solutions partner, which added valuable Microsoft technical expertise required by our enterprise customers. All in all, I believe the steps taken during fiscal 2022 mark a key catalyst in our evolution that will enable Altigen to take advantage of today's Digital Transformation market opportunities within the Microsoft Teams platform, Fiserv's significant customer base and our third-party channel."

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

Net Revenue increased 28% to $3.6 million;

Cloud services revenue decreased 1.0% to $1.9 million;

Professional services and other revenue increased 706% to $1.2 million;

Service support and software revenue decreased 31% to $0.5 million;

Gross margin decreased to 63.8%, compared with 71.4%;

GAAP net loss was $0.8 million and diluted EPS of ($0.03);

GAAP net loss was $0.7 million and diluted EPS of ($0.03);

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $0.01, respectively.

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

Net Revenue increased 8% to $11.9 million;

Cloud services revenue was $7.6 million, relatively flat to the prior year;

Professional services and other revenue increased 295% to $1.9 million;

Service support and software revenue decreased 20% to $2.3 million;

Gross margin decreased to 68.1%, compared with 72.0%;

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $0.05, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021 (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

4Q22 Fiscal

4Q21 Change YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 Change Total Revenue $ 3,571 $ 2,794 27.8% $ 11,891 $ 10,990 8.2% Cloud Services 1,943 1,970 -1.4% 7,639 7,630 0.1% Professional and Other Services 1,161 144 706.3% 1,979 501 295.0% Legacy Products 467 680 -31.3% 2,273 2,859 -20.5% Software Assurance 417 523 -20.3% 1,867 2,283 -18.2% Perpetual Software License 50 157 -68.2% 406 576 -29.5% GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (659) $ 71 nm $ (580) $ (20) nm Operating Margin -18.5% 2.5% -4.9% -0.2% Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (62) $ 121 nm $ 99 $ 436 -77.3% Non-GAAP Operating Margin -1.7% 4.3% 0.8% 4.0% GAAP Net Loss $ (764) $ (1,193) -36.0% $ (697) $ (491) -42.0% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 205 $ 358 -42.7% $ 1,084 $ 1,284 -15.6% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 0.0% $ 0.04 $ 0.05 -20.0% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 204 $ 360 -43.3% $ 1,082 $ 1,285 -15.8% Cash Flow from Operations $ (8) $ 352 nm $ (84) $ 589 nm nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q21 Fiscal

2Q21 Fiscal

3Q21 Fiscal

4Q21 Fiscal

1Q22 Fiscal

2Q22 Fiscal

3Q22 Fiscal

4Q22 FY 21 FY22 Total Revenue $ 2,661 $ 2,687 $ 2,848 $ 2,794 $ 2,733 $ 2,558 $ 3,029 $ 3,571 $ 10,990 $ 11,891 Cloud Services 1,841 1,855 1,964 1,970 1,910 1,880 1,906 1,943 7,630 7,639 Professional and Other Services 71 75 211 144 139 124 555 1,161 501 1,979 Legacy Products 749 757 673 680 684 554 568 467 2,859 2,273 Software Assurance 633 577 550 523 506 471 473 417 2,283 1,867 Perpetual Software License 116 180 123 157 178 83 95 50 576 406 GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $ 55 $ (325) $ 179 $ 71 $ 10 $ 78 $ (9) $ (659) $ (20) $ (580) Operating Margin 2.1% -12.1% 6.3% 2.5% 0.4% 3.0% -0.3% -18.5% -0.2% -4.9% Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $ 77 $ 21 $ 217 $ 121 $ 66 $ 92 $ 3 $ (62) $ 436 $ 99 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.9% 0.8% 7.6% 4.3% 2.4% 3.6% 0.1% -1.7% 4.0% 0.8% GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 56 $ (336) $ 982 $ (1,193) $ 11 $ 65 $ (9) $ (764) $ (491) $ (697) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 235 $ 238 $ 453 $ 358 $ 313 $ 342 $ 224 $ 205 $ 1,284 $ 1,084 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 235 $ 238 $ 452 $ 360 $ 312 $ 342 $ 224 $ 204 $ 1,285 $ 1,082

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings, and our ability to penetrate new markets. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,232 $ 6,799 Accounts receivable, net 1,220 596 Other current assets 206 145 Total current assets 4,658 7,540

Property and equipment, net 7 27 Operating lease right-of-use assets 572 826 Goodwill 2,725 - Intangible assets, net 1,882 433 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,331 1,669 Deferred tax asset 6,493 6,597 Other long-term assets 37 45 Total assets $ 17,705 $ 17,137

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53 $ 86 Accrued compensation and benefits 364 251 Accrued expenses 530 587 Acquisition-related contingent consideration - current 500 - Operating lease liabilities, current 383 311 Deferred revenue - current 566 696 Total current liabilities 2,396 1,931 Contingent consideration on acquired business - long-term 670 - Operating lease liabilities - long-term 233 570 Deferred revenue - long-term 206 166 Total liabilities 3,505 2,667

Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565) (1,565) Additional paid-in capital 72,671 72,243 Accumulated deficit (56,930) (56,232) Total stockholders' equity 14,200 14,470 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,705 $ 17,137



ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 3,571 $ 2,794 $ 11,891 $ 10,990 Gross profit 2,277 1,996 8,093 7,916 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,497 1,108 4,651 3,848 Selling, general & administrative 1,439 817 4,022 3,775 Litigation - - - 313 Operating (loss)/income (659) 71 (580) (20) Gain on extinguishment of debt - PPP loan forgiveness (1) - - - 804 Other income, net - - 1 - Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (659) 71 (579) 784 Income tax benefit (expense) (2) (105) (1,264) (119) (1,275) Net loss $ (764) $ (1,193) $ (698) $ (491) Per share data: Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ (0.03) $ (0.02) Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ (0.03) $ (0.02) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,223 23,556 24,016 23,279 Diluted 25,701 25,474 25,561 25,232

______________________

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 and 2021 results include a non-cash tax expense of approximately $105,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, related to the Company's income tax rate which differs from its statutory rate primarily due to expired net operating losses.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (698) $ (491) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software 189 92 Loss on disposal of property, equipment and other assets 5 - Depreciation and amortization 15 28 Deferred income tax expense 104 1,308 Amortization of intangible assets 221 174 Amortization of capitalized software 743 646 Stock-based compensation 93 143 Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan forgiveness - (804) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (624) (183) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (61) 13 Other long-term assets 8 (15) Accounts payable (33) (11) Accrued expenses 44 (135) Deferred revenue (90) (176) Net cash provided by operating activities (84) 589 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment - (11) Acquisition of business (2,925) - Capitalized software development costs (594) (603) Net cash used in investing activities (3,519) (614) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock 36 165 Net cash provided by financing activities 36 165 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,567) 140 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,799 6,659 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,232 $ 6,799

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,277 $ 1,996 $ 8,093 $ 7,916 Amortization of capitalized software 151 154 633 475 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 82 43 213 174 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,510 $ 2,193 $ 8,939 $ 8,565 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,936 $ 1,925 $ 8,673 $ 7,936 Acquisition related expenses 587 - 587 - Litigation - - - 313 Depreciation and amortization 7 5 20 28 Amortization of capitalized software 18 36 109 171 Amortization of intangible assets 8 - 8 - Stock-based compensation 11 49 93 143 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,305 $ 1,835 $ 7,856 $ 7,281 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net loss $ (764) $ (1,193) $ (698) $ (491) Acquisition related expenses 587 - 587 - Litigation - - - 313 Depreciation and amortization 7 5 20 28 Amortization of capitalized software 169 190 743 646 Amortization of intangible assets 90 43 221 174 Stock-based compensation 11 49 93 143 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan - - - (804) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 105 1,264 119 1,275 Non-GAAP net income $ 205 $ 358 $ 1,085 $ 1,284 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,223 23,556 24,016 23,279 Diluted 25,701 25,474 25,561 25,232

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732100/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Results