WKN: 925995 ISIN: US0214891097  
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
15.12.2022
Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Cloud and Professional Services Revenue Increases 47%

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.

"Fiscal 2022 was a critical year for Altigen, marking the transition to our new Customer Experience Cloud Solutions portfolio," said Jerry Fleming, chairman and CEO of Altigen. "During the year we made significant enhancements to our CoreInteract Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) platform, established a beachhead base of CoreInteract customers, launched the new FrontStage Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution for our FinTech Customers, and deployed our new geo-redundant MaxCloud Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform to over 30 customers.

"In addition, we also acquired ZAACT Consulting, a leading Microsoft solutions partner, which added valuable Microsoft technical expertise required by our enterprise customers. All in all, I believe the steps taken during fiscal 2022 mark a key catalyst in our evolution that will enable Altigen to take advantage of today's Digital Transformation market opportunities within the Microsoft Teams platform, Fiserv's significant customer base and our third-party channel."

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

  • Net Revenue increased 28% to $3.6 million;
  • Cloud services revenue decreased 1.0% to $1.9 million;
  • Professional services and other revenue increased 706% to $1.2 million;
  • Service support and software revenue decreased 31% to $0.5 million;
  • Gross margin decreased to 63.8%, compared with 71.4%;
  • GAAP net loss was $0.8 million and diluted EPS of ($0.03);
  • GAAP net loss was $0.7 million and diluted EPS of ($0.03);
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $0.01, respectively.

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

  • Net Revenue increased 8% to $11.9 million;
  • Cloud services revenue was $7.6 million, relatively flat to the prior year;
  • Professional services and other revenue increased 295% to $1.9 million;
  • Service support and software revenue decreased 20% to $2.3 million;
  • Gross margin decreased to 68.1%, compared with 72.0%;
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $0.05, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
4Q22		 Fiscal
4Q21		 Change YTD
FY22		 YTD
FY21		 Change
Total Revenue
$3,571 $2,794 27.8% $11,891 $10,990 8.2%
Cloud Services
 1,943 1,970 -1.4% 7,639 7,630 0.1%
Professional and Other Services
 1,161 144 706.3% 1,979 501 295.0%
Legacy Products
 467 680 -31.3% 2,273 2,859 -20.5%
Software Assurance
 417 523 -20.3% 1,867 2,283 -18.2%
Perpetual Software License
 50 157 -68.2% 406 576 -29.5%
GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income
$(659) $71 nm $(580) $(20) nm
Operating Margin
 -18.5% 2.5% -4.9% -0.2%
Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income
$(62) $121 nm $99 $436 -77.3%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
 -1.7% 4.3% 0.8% 4.0%
GAAP Net Loss
$(764) $(1,193) -36.0% $(697) $(491) -42.0%
Non-GAAP Net Income
$205 $358 -42.7% $1,084 $1,284 -15.6%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.01 $0.01 0.0% $0.04 $0.05 -20.0%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$204 $360 -43.3% $1,082 $1,285 -15.8%
Cash Flow from Operations
$(8) $352 nm $(84) $589 nm
nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
1Q21		Fiscal
2Q21		Fiscal
3Q21		Fiscal
4Q21		Fiscal
1Q22		Fiscal
2Q22		Fiscal
3Q22		Fiscal
4Q22		FY 21FY22
Total Revenue
$ 2,661$ 2,687$ 2,848$ 2,794$ 2,733$ 2,558$ 3,029$ 3,571$ 10,990$ 11,891
Cloud Services
1,8411,8551,9641,9701,9101,8801,9061,9437,6307,639
Professional and Other Services
71752111441391245551,1615011,979
Legacy Products
7497576736806845545684672,8592,273
Software Assurance
6335775505235064714734172,2831,867
Perpetual Software License
116180123157178839550576406
GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)
$ 55$ (325)$ 179$ 71$ 10$ 78$ (9)$ (659)$ (20)$ (580)
Operating Margin
2.1%-12.1%6.3%2.5%0.4%3.0%-0.3%-18.5%-0.2%-4.9%
Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)
$ 77$ 21$ 217$ 121$ 66$ 92$ 3$ (62)$ 436$ 99
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
2.9%0.8%7.6%4.3%2.4%3.6%0.1%-1.7%4.0%0.8%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$ 56$ (336)$ 982$ (1,193)$ 11$ 65$ (9)$ (764)$ (491)$ (697)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 235$ 238$ 453$ 358$ 313$ 342$ 224$ 205$ 1,284$ 1,084
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.01$ 0.01$ 0.02$ 0.01$ 0.01$ 0.01$ 0.01$ 0.01$ 0.05$ 0.04
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ 235$ 238$ 452$ 360$ 312$ 342$ 224$ 204$ 1,285$ 1,082

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 a.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #948950. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #47302. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings, and our ability to penetrate new markets. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,232 $6,799
Accounts receivable, net
 1,220 596
Other current assets
 206 145
Total current assets
 4,658 7,540
Property and equipment, net
 7 27
Operating lease right-of-use assets
 572 826
Goodwill
 2,725 -
Intangible assets, net
 1,882 433
Capitalized software development cost, net
 1,331 1,669
Deferred tax asset
 6,493 6,597
Other long-term assets
 37 45
Total assets
$17,705 $17,137
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$53 $86
Accrued compensation and benefits
 364 251
Accrued expenses
 530 587
Acquisition-related contingent consideration - current
 500 -
Operating lease liabilities, current
 383 311
Deferred revenue - current
 566 696
Total current liabilities
 2,396 1,931
Contingent consideration on acquired business - long-term
 670 -
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
 233 570
Deferred revenue - long-term
 206 166
Total liabilities
 3,505 2,667
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
 24 24
Treasury stock
 (1,565) (1,565)
Additional paid-in capital
 72,671 72,243
Accumulated deficit
 (56,930) (56,232)
Total stockholders' equity
 14,200 14,470
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$17,705 $17,137

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net revenue
 $3,571 $2,794 $11,891 $10,990
Gross profit
 2,277 1,996 8,093 7,916
Operating expenses:
Research and development
 1,497 1,108 4,651 3,848
Selling, general & administrative
 1,439 817 4,022 3,775
Litigation
 - - - 313
Operating (loss)/income
 (659) 71 (580) (20)
Gain on extinguishment of debt - PPP loan forgiveness (1)
 - - - 804
Other income, net
 - - 1 -
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes
 (659) 71 (579) 784
Income tax benefit (expense) (2)
 (105) (1,264) (119) (1,275)
Net loss
 $(764) $(1,193) $(698) $(491)
Per share data:
Basic
 $(0.03) $(0.05) $(0.03) $(0.02)
Diluted
 $(0.03) $(0.05) $(0.03) $(0.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 24,223 23,556 24,016 23,279
Diluted
 25,701 25,474 25,561 25,232

______________________

  1. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  2. The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 and 2021 results include a non-cash tax expense of approximately $105,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, related to the Company's income tax rate which differs from its statutory rate primarily due to expired net operating losses.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
 2022 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
 $(698) $(491)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
 189 92
Loss on disposal of property, equipment and other assets
 5 -
Depreciation and amortization
 15 28
Deferred income tax expense
 104 1,308
Amortization of intangible assets
 221 174
Amortization of capitalized software
 743 646
Stock-based compensation
 93 143
Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan forgiveness
 - (804)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
 (624) (183)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
 (61) 13
Other long-term assets
 8 (15)
Accounts payable
 (33) (11)
Accrued expenses
 44 (135)
Deferred revenue
 (90) (176)
Net cash provided by operating activities
 (84) 589
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
 - (11)
Acquisition of business
 (2,925) -
Capitalized software development costs
 (594) (603)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (3,519) (614)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
 36 165
Net cash provided by financing activities
 36 165
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
 (3,567) 140
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
 6,799 6,659
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
 $3,232 $6,799

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$2,277 $1,996 $8,093 $7,916
Amortization of capitalized software
 151 154 633 475
Amortization of acquired customer relationships
 82 43 213 174
Non-GAAP gross profit
$2,510 $2,193 $8,939 $8,565
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$2,936 $1,925 $8,673 $7,936
Acquisition related expenses
 587 - 587 -
Litigation
 - - - 313
Depreciation and amortization
 7 5 20 28
Amortization of capitalized software
 18 36 109 171
Amortization of intangible assets
 8 - 8 -
Stock-based compensation
 11 49 93 143
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$2,305 $1,835 $7,856 $7,281
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net loss
$(764) $(1,193) $(698) $(491)
Acquisition related expenses
 587 - 587 -
Litigation
 - - - 313
Depreciation and amortization
 7 5 20 28
Amortization of capitalized software
 169 190 743 646
Amortization of intangible assets
 90 43 221 174
Stock-based compensation
 11 49 93 143
Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan
 - - - (804)
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
 105 1,264 119 1,275
Non-GAAP net income
$205 $358 $1,085 $1,284
Per share data:
Basic
$0.01 $0.02 $0.05 $0.06
Diluted
$0.01 $0.01 $0.04 $0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 24,223 23,556 24,016 23,279
Diluted
 25,701 25,474 25,561 25,232

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732100/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
