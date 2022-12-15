

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release November numbers for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Exports are expected to slip 3.0 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year after falling 3.7 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in October. The trade surplus in October was SGD4.071 billion.



Hong Kong will see November numbers for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.



Japan will provide December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in November, their scores were 49.0, 50.2 and 48.9, respectively.



The Philippines will see Q4 results for their business confidence and consumer confidence indexes; in the previous three months, their scores were +25.1 and -12.9, respectively.



