PR Newswire
16.12.2022 | 12:54
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at
close of business on 15 December 2022 were:

166.36c Capital only USD (cents)
136.17p Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.71c Including current year income USD (cents)
140.55p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March
2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including
52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.
