South African utility Eskom aims to develop 35 MW/140 MWh of battery storage capacity at its substations in Eastern Cape province. The tender will also accept bids for a 1.5 MW/6 MWh storage system, plus 2.04 MW of solar PV at another substation. Eskom started building the country's first battery energy storage system (BESS) last week.Eskom has launched a new tender for two large-scale battery projects totaling 36.5 MW/146 MWh of energy storage capacity. The state-owned South African utility is seeking companies to design, build and operate storage systems totaling 35 MW/140 MWh at its Melkhout ...

