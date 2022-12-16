Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:16 December 2022

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares"). The prospectus is required to allow the Company to continue to issue New Shares in accordance with its discount and premium control policy and will be valid for 12 months from the date of approval.

It is intended that the New Shares will be issued only: (i) at a premium to the net asset value per share; (ii) to meet demand from investors; and (iii) when the Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to do so.

A copy of the prospectus is available to download from the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com, subject to certain access restrictions and will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com