Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 15, 2022. A total of 70,547,689 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 43.48% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

i. presentation of the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the report of the auditor thereon;

ii. Zeifmans LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration; and

iii. all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).

Name Voted For Voted Against Voted Withhold / Abstained (#) (%) (#) (%) (#) (%) Peter Shippen 63,683,671 96.97 7,982 0.01 1,982,134 3.02 Scott Secord 64,693,519 98.51 32,982 0.05 947,286 1.44 Greg Taylor 64,719,135 98.55 7,648 0.01 947,004 1.44

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations.

Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

For further information contact:

Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Email: investors@britannia.life

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Britannia and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Britannia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

