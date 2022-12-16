

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Unite, the UK and Ireland's leading union for members working across all sectors, stated that around 1,200 workers at the Rolls Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood, West Sussex, has secured a top notch pay deal following intensive negotiations with management. Unite noted that the campaign included a 98% vote in favour of industrial action in a consultative ballot if the members' mandate for a pay rise was not met.



A typical worker's (Grade 3) pay will increase 10 percent plus a one-off payment of 2,000 pounds. The one year deal is worth between 14.8 per cent and 17.6 percent for the grades represented by Unite.



