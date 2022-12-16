Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 17.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Kompetitoren eliminiert und den Elitekunden klargemacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.12.2022 | 14:58
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Idogen AB (676/22)

With effect from December 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Idogen AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 10, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   IDOGEN TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173444              
Order book ID:  278553                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Idogen AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   IDOGEN BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173451              
Order book ID:  278554                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.