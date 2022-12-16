Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Idogen AB (676/22)

With effect from December 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Idogen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 10, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IDOGEN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173444 Order book ID: 278553 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Idogen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IDOGEN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173451 Order book ID: 278554 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com