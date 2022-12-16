

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Three people were reported killed in widespread missile and drone attacks that Russia launched across Ukraine Friday morning.



Reports quoting Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat said Russian forces fired 60 missiles within the space of a few hours. Their targets included capital Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytmoyr, Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.



Tu95 strategic bombers were used for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.



'For the first time, the occupiers used Tu95 strategic bombers from the area where those aircraft are located, from the Engels area. In addition, there were launches from the north of the Caspian Sea,' Inhat said.



Two people were killed when the strikes hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine.



A third casualty was reported in Kherson.



The country's nine power generation facilities were damaged in the attacks, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.



Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv said the city is in blackout. There was 'no electricity, no heating and no water.'



Kyiv city officials claimed its air defense systems shot down dozens of missiles aimed at the city.



Russia has intensified attacks since October, targeting Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure, causing power outages in the freezing winter.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de