Samstag, 17.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
16.12.2022 | 15:00
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, December 16

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

The Directors of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 17 January 2023.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 16 December 2022

