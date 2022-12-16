Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CoinShares International Limited AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (195/22)

On request of CoinShares International Limited AB, company registration number 102185, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 19, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 68,213,821 shares. Short Name: CS -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: JE00BLD8Y945 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 219191 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 68,213,821 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB