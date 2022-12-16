Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Tradegate
16.12.22
17:18 Uhr
2,025 Euro
+0,075
+3,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.12.2022 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CoinShares International Limited AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (195/22)

On request of CoinShares International Limited AB, company registration number
102185, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
with effect from December 19, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 68,213,821 shares.



Short Name:           CS           
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           JE00BLD8Y945      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         219191         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 68,213,821       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
