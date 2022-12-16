

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) announced Friday that Yong Fang will be appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company and Jingjing Cheng, the current chief financial officer of the Company, is expected to resign from such role.



This will take place immediately upon the completion of the merger transaction previously announced on July 19, 2022 contemplated by the agreement and plan of merger between Fuwei Films and BaiJiaYun Limited.



Fang has served as the CFO of BaiJiaYun Ltd. and its subsidiaries since June 2021. From July 2018 to May 2021, he served as the assistant controller of Sangraf International Inc. and from January 2018 to July 2018, Fang served as the technical accounting manager at SOA Projects, Inc.



From January 2015 to January 2018, Fang served as the senior auditor at the San Francisco office of Marcum LLP, an independent public accounting & advisory services firms. From January 2014 and January 2015, Fang worked as financial consultant at Murdock and Martel, which provides accounting, finance and human resources services to established and emerging growth companies in Silicon Valley, California.



