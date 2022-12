The South Australian government has called for proposals from industry partners to build a $398 million (AUD 593 million) green hydrogen power plant, including 250 MW of hydrogen electrolyzer facilities and fit-for-purpose hydrogen storage infrastructure on the Eyre Peninsula.From pv magazine Australia The South Australian government has released an international request for proposals (RFP) from industry partners to help deliver a 250 MW green hydrogen production facility, a 200 MW hydrogen power plant, and storage infrastructure capable of holding 3,600 tons of hydrogen. The government said the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...