Samstag, 17.12.2022
Bomben-News! Kompetitoren eliminiert und den Elitekunden klargemacht!
PR Newswire
16.12.2022 | 16:06
Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: Kazakh sisters experience Bouyei culture in an immersive way

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xingyi finds itself in the southwest region of Guizhou Province, China, has always been a commercial distribution center, pivoting point and fortress in the intersection area of provinces Guizhou, Yunnan and Guangxi. It is known as "pivoting point of three provinces" and an important node city on the great sea route in southwest China.