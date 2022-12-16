Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2022 | 16:26
The Home Depot: Operation Surprise 2022 by the Numbers: On a Mission To Make a Difference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / The Home Depot Foundation's annual Operation Surprise campaign provides life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans. This year, the Foundation and Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, repaired, renovated and improved homes and facilities for servicemembers across the country.?Here's a brief recap of the work, by the numbers:

  • 400+ Team Depot projects nationwide
  • 11,500+ associate volunteers
  • 1.4 million Team Depot volunteer hours in service to veterans since 2011
  • $400M+ invested in veteran causes since 2011

The Home Depot Foundation works to provide affordable and accessible housing solutions to veterans and has committed half of a billion dollars to veteran causes by 2025. To learn more, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

The Home Depot, Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: http://www.homedepot.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732178/Operation-Surprise-2022-by-the-Numbers-On-a-Mission-To-Make-a-Difference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
