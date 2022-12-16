Changes position company for future growth

Tango Networks today announced leadership and advisor changes that position the company and its groundbreaking technology for future growth.

Changes include:

Andrew Bale has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President.

Glenn Etherington has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Lathan Lewis has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer for Business Development.

Chris Stark has joined the company as chair of the Advisory Board.

"We're delighted to have these top-caliber executives on the Tango Networks team," said Douglas Bartek, CEO of Tango Networks. "Andrew has been a longtime leader in the company and has driven our service development and go-to-market strategies to great success. Glenn's track record of exceptional financial stewardship of technology companies will be central to our path forward. Lathan brings us unique insight into how our service can solve pressing customer problems. Chris is a longtime telecommunications and mobile communications industry veteran whose track record in launching innovative technologies will boost our effort to expand our market presence."

Bale is an experienced technology industry leader with an extensive career in telecommunications, mobile communications, networking and enterprise solutions. He previously held a range of C-level positions in 3Com, Flexion Systems, Avaya, Resilient Networks, and Jersey Telecom, among other firms.

"I joined Tango Networks five years ago when I saw the important innovations the company had developed addressing numerous challenges with business mobile communications," Bale said. "It's been an immensely exciting few years as we have brought solutions based on these innovations to market. I'm looking forward to further expanding our market footprint and enabling more business users to enjoy the benefits of true mobile unified communications."

Etherington previously was CFO of Symphony RetailAI after spending 11 years with ECI Software Solutions Inc., a developer and marketer of enterprise software solutions. At ECI, he was central to three private equity-backed transactions. Prior to ECI, he spent 20 years as CFO of two publicly traded companies, completing two public offerings and numerous merger and acquisition transactions.

"I've worked with many companies that were at the same market inflection point as Tango Networks is today," Etherington said. "The company has a huge opportunity for growth, and I'm tremendously impressed with the company's culture of innovation and dedication to customer success. I'm thrilled to be part of the team and looking forward to helping the company continue to mature."

Lewis is returning to Tango Networks after several years leading technology strategy for an investment group in the private equity space. He previously served as Tango's Chief Strategy Officer and in multiple roles driving product development and operations. He spent his early career in engineering and product management roles at Nortel.

"I'm excited to help drive Tango Networks' solutions to a new level," Lewis said. "The company has broken new ground in the industry with a service that brings full-featured mobile unified communications to today's distributed workforce. As companies go 'mobile first' and make mobile communications the centerpiece of business operations, our technology will be the catalyst for a wide range of exciting new use cases that boost productivity and efficiency."

Stark founded and served as chairman of the CBRS Alliance, the industry group evangelizing 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities. He previously served as Chief Business Development Officer for Nokia Networks in North America. His career includes leading two technology startups as CEO and serving as group vice president of Alcatel's optical networks division.

"Tango Networks offers a rare combination of game-changing innovations based on proven technologies addressing prominent customer challenges," Stark said. "We're at the dawn of an exciting new era in mobile communications. I am enthusiastic about working with the Tango team to advance the state of the art and revolutionize how business users communicate."

Tango Networks offers Tango Extend, an award-winning service that turns any company-owned mobile phone or personal Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) phone into a fully featured business line. The service permits mobile business calls and texts to be captured and recorded for compliance with recording rules and customer service requirements.

Extend is covered by 100 patents on its groundbreaking fixed mobile convergence technology. Businesses use Extend to operate work-from-home, hybrid and work-from-anywhere programs. It also enables businesses to extend corporate communications to mobile employees, deskless employees and frontline workers, many for the first time.

Extend is sold through Tango Networks' value-added resellers and communications service provider partners.

