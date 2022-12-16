Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.: Rocky Mountain High Brands Reports Record Revenue of $2,185,450 Through September 30, 2022

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today reported financial results for the first three quarters of 2022. The Company reported record revenue of $2,185,450 representing the best third quarter year-to-date revenue in Company history and 642% year-over-year growth. The third quarter 2022 revenue was $1,376,141 which was a 664% increase over revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $121,352 representing a 101% increase over revenue for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $687,978 representing an 828% increase over revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company made significant investments in additional production equipment, substantial leasehold improvements, and product development during 2021 and 2022, which includes the period impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With these operating assets, the Company successfully pursued business opportunities addressing client and consumer needs. This strategy resulted in dramatically increasing revenue, starting in the first quarter of 2022, and building through the third quarter of 2022.

Over the past few years, the Company demonstrated tremendous courage of conviction and made tough decisions to fundamentally change and grow the business. The Company's success was earned on the back of the right strategy and extraordinary execution by team members.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice® Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice® Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Hempd™, our CBD-infused flavored waters, are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade - all with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

