The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly has approved new provisions to make solar installations mandatory for new homes. The rules apply to homes with total rooftop areas of more than 20 square meters, and to buildings with rooftops smaller than 2,000 square meters.The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly has approved new mandatory PV requirements for new buildings and homes from 2025. The new measures are part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2000 levels. The authorities first announced plans for mandatory solar requirements in early September. ...

