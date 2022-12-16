Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing

date Total number of

shares forming the

share capital Total number of voting rights December 14, 2022 (1) 714,574,367 Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 729,304,303 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 716,745,150

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On December 14, 2022, completion of Sequoia 2022 capital increase operation reserved to employees allowed Veolia Environnement to bring its share capital from €3,502,858,580 to €3,572,871,835.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of December 14, 2022 (14,729,936 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of December 14, 2022 (12,559,153 shares).

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of December 14, 2022).

