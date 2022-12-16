Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 17.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Kompetitoren eliminiert und den Elitekunden klargemacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9GT ISIN: US8261651025 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
16.12.22
22:00 Uhr
1,290 US-Dollar
-0,110
-7,86 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIDUS SPACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIDUS SPACE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.12.2022 | 18:48
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SIDUS METAVERSE: VC Funds Beat Cyber Athletes 3:0 in the first Xenna Tournament. SIDUS GATES expands the metaverse

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIDUS GATES presented its new mobile game Xenna - the first-ever battle royale RTS- in Dubai on December 14. Moreover, it was streamed live.

VC Funds Beat Cyber Athletes 3:0 in the first Xenna Tournament. SIDUS GATES expands the metaverse.

The main highlight of the event was a Xenna tournament where guests could enjoy Xenna's quick and rewarding gameplay competing for an NFT prize pool of $100,000. All participants got special NFT facilities used to extract resources in the game. VC Funds, who won the competition,got 3 of the 10 legendary refineries.

Both facilities and refineries are crucial to producing fuel for interplanetary voyages across the SIDUS metaverse and can be achieved in CBT and OBT tournaments..

To enter Xenna at these early stages, one will need an NFT hero. Only 6,500 NFT heroes will be on offer via whitelist during the Dutch auction that will take place in December.

Praised both by professional cyber athletes and non-gamers, Xenna created a precedent of P2E gaming that sits at the confluence of the crypto and esports worlds. Additionally, it doesn't rely on paid publicity to attract a wide audience.

This is yet another step in the Sidus Metaverse expansion plans that fit in line with the official Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aiming to invest $4 billion of the country's GDP over 5 years to turn Dubai into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies.

The first-ever battle royale RTS: Xenna

Xenna is published by SIDUS GATES, an exclusive game publisher onboarding gaming studios and their projects to the SIDUS metaverse. All games are united by lore and utilize native tokens $SIDUS and $SENATE. Players will be able to move NFTs and their progress across all the metaverse's games.

"We've trailblazed a unique model allowing players to be co-owners of the SIDUS metaverse. SIDUS is all about tight-knit and mutually fruitful economic and social relationships, and this is what makes it a would-be paragon of true metaverse," said SIDUS GATES CEO Roman Povolotski. "It's great to see this model succeed.To share our joy with those who didn't make it to the event, we decided to give away 50 NFTs to propel your in-game progress. Maybe this will help cyber athletes recover after their defeat."

To take part in NFT the giveaway, please fill out this form.

SIDUS metaverse: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Media Contact:
Vlad Grin
team@sidusheroes.co
+375 29 261 4875

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970500/SIDUS_METAVERSE_Xenna_Party.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vc-funds-beat-cyber-athletes-30-in-the-first-xenna-tournament-sidus-gates-expands-the-metaverse-301705388.html

SIDUS SPACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.