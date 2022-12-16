Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2022 | 19:02
Appulse Corporation Announces Appointment Of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse") (TSX-V:APL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Forgo as a Director of Appulse.

Mr. Forgo has over thirty years of management experience in the oil and gas industry in western Canada, with responsibilities ranging from production operations and engineering, to surface land and stakeholder relations. Mr. Forgo is currently the senior manager of production engineering and operations for Ovintiv Canada, based in Calgary, Alberta.

About Appulse Corporation

Through its subsidiaries, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc., and Rolyn Oilfield Services Inc., Appulse specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of industrial centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Corporation continues to expand its product base and geographic markets, in addition to pursuing further representative arrangements and joint venture opportunities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, or Dennis Schmidt, CFO
Telephone: (403) 236-2883
Facsimile: (403) 279-3342
Email: dbaird@centrifuges.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732222/Appulse-Corporation-Announces-Appointment-Of-Director

