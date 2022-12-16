The "UK Building Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building services market in the UK is highly fragmented, with thousands of participants (mostly with a local presence). The total market size is estimated to be £6,774.6 million in 2022.

Building services focus on systems, structure, and operations in buildings that enable comfort and safety. These include renewal, repair, restoration, and upgrade of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, fire safety and security (FSS), elevators (lifts) and escalators, energy systems, information and communications technology (ICT) networks, roofing services, and building facade (e.g., wall repairs).

This study considers building services to comprise only M&E services, fire safety and security, and roofing services, and it focuses on noncaptive opportunities in the market. The noncaptive segment is an end-user outsourcing opportunity for market participants that excludes end-user in-house building services. It also excludes building services carried out in the residential segment.

M&E services include work on lighting and controls, HVAC, plumbing and sanitation, and building management systems (BMS). FSS includes installing and maintaining fire detection and suppression systems and security systems, such as video surveillance, access control, and alarm. Roofing services include new installation, inspection, repairs, and restoration.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Scope of Analysis Competition Segment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Breakdown by Sales Channel and Service Type

Regional Outlook

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis M&E Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Characteristics of Competition Segments

Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments

Competitive Trends

Key Purchase Criteria Ranking

Key Success Factors

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis Roofing Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Characteristics of Competition Segments

Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments

Competitive Trends

Key Purchase Criteria Ranking

Key Success Factors

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis FSS

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Characteristics of Competition Segments

Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments

Key Competitive Trends

Key Purchase Criteria Ranking

Key Success Factors

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable and Green Roofing

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: Critical End-user Verticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8kmb1.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005436/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900