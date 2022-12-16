Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of November 2022.

November 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;

CSE issuers completed 78 financings that raised an aggregate $91 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from eight new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 816 as at November 30, 2022.

"CSE issuers completed more financings in November than any other month this year, with many of our smaller capitalization companies accessing funds to finance growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to see financing activity across a broad number of sectors, including 45 financings in the mining sector alone. There were also three initial public offerings during the month, continuing our track record of strong IPO volume relative to other Canadian exchanges. Our issuers continue to build their businesses through their listings on the CSE."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE recently sponsored and participated in two December conferences: the Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit near Miami, Florida, and the Toronto Investor Series at the Albany Club. Richard Carleton spoke at both events, touching on the highlights of a particularly challenging year in the financial markets.

The Exchange also concluded its annual fall prairie tour with stops at the Precision Agriculture Conference in Red Deer, Alberta, and the Saskatchewan Geological Open House in Saskatoon, connecting with a diverse audience of entrepreneurs and bankers across the farming, AgTech, energy and mining sectors.

Interview with Richard Carleton

The CSE has published a year-end interview with Richard Carleton on its website. In the wide-ranging discussion, Mr. Carleton talked about the CSE's key initiatives during 2022 and what to expect from the Exchange in 2023 and beyond.

New Listings in November 2022

Gold Digger Resources Inc. (GDIG)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

Heartfield Mining Corp. (HMC)

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CYBT)

Oberon Uranium Corp. (OBRN)

B.E.S.T. Venture Opportunities Fund Inc. (BVOF.A, BVOF.B)

JKS Resources Inc. (JKS)

Refined Metals Corp. (RMC) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

