Urinalysis Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinalysis Market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a 7.2% CAGR according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney & liver diseases; rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases and increasing adoption of POC diagnostic tests are factors supporting the growth of this market. Growth opportunities in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the urinalysis market.





Urinalysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 4.9 billion by 2026 Growth Rate 7.2% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, test type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities for urinalysis in growing economies Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of urinalysis market, by product segment

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage drives the market growth of this segment.

Sediment urinalysis segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the test type, the urinalysis market has been segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis and sediment urinalysis. The sediment urinalysis segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of automated devices for sediment analysis.

The disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, by application segment

Based on application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. The disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of UTIs, diabetes, liver diseases and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of urinalysis market, by end user segment

Based on end user, the urinalysis market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings and research laboratories & institutes. Diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. Diagnostic laboratories command the major share of the urinalysis market owing to rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.

North America is the largest regional market for urinalysis market

The urinalysis market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing geriatric population, implementation of favourable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of technologically advanced instruments

Urinalysis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and liver & kidney diseases Rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases Increasing adoption of POC urine diagnostic tests

Restraints:

Availability of refurbished urine analyzers

Opportunities:

Emerging economies Technological advancements in urine analyzers

Challenges:

Changing regulatory landscape for the

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in urinalysis market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary), URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), BIOBASE Group (China), ERBA Mannheim (UK), Alphatech Scientitfic (Peru), Teco Diagnostics (US), Analyticon Technologies AG (Germany), Bioway Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (China), High Technology Inc. (US) and Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. (India).

Recent Developments:

In February 2021 , 77 Elektronika Kft. ( Hungary ) launched LabStrip U mALB/CREA urine test strips.

, 77 Elektronika Kft. ( ) launched LabStrip U mALB/CREA urine test strips. In January 2021 , ARKRAY, Inc. ( Japan ) launched AutionIDaten AE-4070 compact automated urine analyzer

, ARKRAY, Inc. ( ) launched AutionIDaten AE-4070 compact automated urine analyzer In August 2020 , Sysmex America, Inc. announced an exclusive agreement with Siemens Healthineers that granted North American rights to distribute and service Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer for hospital and reference laboratory use.

