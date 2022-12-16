Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022
Bomben-News! Kompetitoren eliminiert und den Elitekunden klargemacht!
WKN: A2AJTC ISIN: US1724062096 Ticker-Symbol: IQ51 
Tradegate
16.12.22
14:01 Uhr
0,418 Euro
-0,005
-1,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2022 | 20:02
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Names Russell Schneider as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has hired Russell Schneider as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships. Utilizing his 15-plus years of experience, Schneider will act as the key top-line revenue driver by developing and implementing innovative and effective brand partnerships for Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming channels, movies and podcasts. In this newly created role, he will oversee all facets of brand partnerships including go-to-market sales strategy, pitching new clients, building a network of brand and agency contacts, and closing those deals. His appointment is effective immediately and he'll report directly to Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm Corp & President of Cinedigm Networks.

Cinedigm Corp., Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture

Throughout his career, Schneider has been responsible for branded marketing and cultivating strong partnerships resulting in multi-million-dollar revenue increases and organizational growth. Prior to joining Cinedigm he most recently served as VP, Head of Brand Partnerships at Malka Media/Showtime Sports where he oversaw the entire network division and enacted as the Head of Brand Partnerships to create custom branded content sponsorship programs for original content series across social, podcasts, YouTube and CTV. In his career, also served as VP, Head of Brand Partnerships at 9GAG Limited and VP, Head of Brand Partnerships at Playboy Enterprises.

In connection with his joining the Company, Schneider received stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") for 100,000 shares of Cinedigm's Class A Common Stock (the "Common Stock"), having a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $0.45, and vesting one-third (1/3) on December 15 of each of 2023, 2024, and 2025. The grant of SARs is an inducement grant pursuant to NASDAQ listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contacts for Cinedigm:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York)
Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)
The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
cinedigm@lippingroup.com

Julie Milstead
investorrelations@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732225/Cinedigm-Names-Russell-Schneider-as-Senior-Vice-President-Brand-Partnerships

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
