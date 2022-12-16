The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Gamelancer, SoLVBL, Nextech AR, Sixty North Gold, Jackpot Digital and Red Light Holland Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Gamelancer, SoLVBL, Nextech AR, Sixty North Gold, Red Light Holland and Jackpot Digital discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) teams up with Monday Night Football

Gamelancer Media (GMNG) has teamed up with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, to promote Monday Night Football. JoyBox Media will promote the upcoming Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams on December 19. President & Chief Operating Officer Mike Cotton sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Mike Cotton and to learn about Gamelancer Media, click here.

SoLVBL Solutions (SOLV) subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited is scheduled to launch its e-commerce and digital sales marketplace. This retail platform is specifically designed for worldwide content sales throughout the film, television and music industries. Paul Carroll, Head of Digital Content atSoLVBL, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the upcoming launch.

For the full interview with Paul Carroll and to learn about SoLVBL Solutions, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) upgrades to the OTCQX Best Market

Common shares of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NTAR) are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX Best Market will enhance the company's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. Nextech AR's CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR Solutions Corp., click here.

Sixty North (CSE:SXTY) identifies new targets on Mon Gold Property

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (SXTY) has identified two multi-element anomalies on its Mon Gold Property in the Northwest Territories. The company collected 18 grab samples between the Warne and Bear zones. Several other magnetic anomalies within the same unit were not sampled due to coverings or logistical constraints. CEO of Sixty North, David Webb, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the finer details of the drilling results.

For the full interview with David Webb and to learn about Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd., click here.

Jackpot Digital (TSXV:JJ) inks master services agreement with PENN Entertainment Inc.

Jackpot Digital (JJ) has signed a Master Services Agreement with PENN Entertainment Inc.. The agreement sets the terms for all future installations of the company's Jackpot Blitz ETGs into PENN's casino gaming facilities throughout North America. Jackpot expects the delivery of its first PENN orders to take place in early 2023. President & CEO Jake Kalpakian sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the agreement.

For the full interview with Jake Kalpakian and to learn about Jackpot Digital, click here.

Red Light Holland (CSE:TRIP) announces Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits are available in 13 Loblaws' Superstores across Ontario

Red Light Holland (TRIP) portfolio company Happy Caps Mushroom Farm announced its Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available in 13 Loblaws locations in Ontario. Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Red Light Holland CEO Todd Shapiro met with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Todd Shapiro and to learn about Red Light Holland, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit? The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE:?The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732232/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Gamelancer-SoLVBL-Nextech-AR-Sixty-North-Gold-Jackpot-Digital-and-Red-Light-Holland-Discussing-Their-Latest-News