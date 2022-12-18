West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2022) - The American financial company WS Capital Series Fund LLC and Owner Tom Signorelli have revealed that they are taking a $15MM position in the oil and natural gas space. WS Capital is partnering with an operator in the Marcellus Basin in the United States, where the company plans to put up to 18 wells in the ground before the end of Q2 in 2023.

WS Capital recently revealed that it partnered with Qenta Bank to place over $100MM in corporate financings as financial options for middle-market corporate entities that need assistance with riding out the recession and primary market instability. Because of this partnership, WS Capital has the ability to be more flexible in the energy space.

"This gives us a hedging capacity that allows us to be aggressive when we deploy capital in oil and natural gas," says Signorelli. "A lot of people like the Permian Basin and other areas, but we will be focusing our efforts on Marcellus in 2023, including excavation and the establishment of wells."

WS Capital states that its team of financial experts will be working hard to create new opportunities in the natural gas space, whose market conditions are the result of the current political and economic climates.

"The natural gas revolution is here," says Craig Kaminski, C&P Manager at WS Capital. "We and other industry insiders feel that this day has long been coming, and we are excited about developing new wells in Marcellus over the coming year."

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC is an American financial company that invests in high growth, private corporate entities. Its mission is to ensure that its clients are able to not only operate but flourish amidst the uncertainties and fluctuations of the financial space. WS Capital is known for the dedication and support it gives its clients through its team of vetted, highly experienced financial experts. WS Capital provides funding products that are efficient, creative, approachable, and flexible, and its commitment to speed and detail means it serves a broad client base with equal attention and diligence. WS Capital remains committed to efficiently addressing the commercial credit needs of middle-market borrowers and investors.

