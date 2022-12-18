Addiko: The Slovenian Constitutional Court published the rejection of the so-called Swiss Franc Law that came into force in February 2022. The law would have required lenders like Addiko, a Consumer and SME specialist bank active across Central and South-Eastern Europe (CSEE), to retroactively introduce an exchange rate cap clause in relation to all such agreements for CHF loans concluded in the aforementioned period. By rejecting the law, the Slovenian Constitutional Court eventually upheld the constitution and legislation of the Republic of Slovenia as well as European law. Addiko in February 2022 had estimated a worst-case-impact for the bank of up to Euro 110 min. The Constitutional Court voted 7:1 in favour of the rejection and clearly confirms Addiko's legal view.Addiko Bank: ...

