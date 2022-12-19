LHYFE: Lhyfe and Schaeffler enter cooperation agreement to build industrial hydrogen plant in Germany

Green hydrogen producer Lhyfe and Schaeffler, a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, have signed an agreement to boost green hydrogen production in Bavaria (Germany). The plan is to build and operate an electrolysis plant on Schaeffler's factory premises in Herzogenaurach, Franconia with a capacity of up to 15 megawatts. Other regional players will also be supplied with green hydrogen from the plant at Schaeffler.

Nantes, 19 December 2022 - 7.30 am - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - LHYFE), one of the world's leading producers of green hydrogen, and the Schaeffler Group, a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, have agreed on a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the production and purchase of green hydrogen. The aim is to build and operate an electrolysis plant on Schaeffler's factory premises in Herzogenaurach. With a capacity of up to 15 megawatts, the plant will produce regional green hydrogen on an industrial scale. Schaeffler intends to not only make its own production climate-neutral, but also drive decarbonization forward in the region.

"We are proud to support a giant company, like the Schaeffler AG in its transformation towards a climate-neutral production by 2030" says Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe Business. "The rapid supply of green hydrogen continues to be a massive task. Large-scale projects like the one by Schaeffler prove the readiness of the technology, provide confidence and security in the market and strengthen the appetite for investment."

The goal is to supply the region with approx. 3.7 tons of green hydrogen every day, starting 2025. Potential customers include municipalities and hydrogen filling stations. The waste heat generated by electrolysis will be fed into the industrial processes within the Schaeffler plant.

"The switch from fossil fuels to renewable energies plays a central role in our goal of climate-neutral production until 2030" said Andreas Schick, Member of the Board of Managing Directors for Production, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing at Schaeffler AG. "By partnering with Lhyfe, we have managed to team up with one of the most innovative companies to executive on the green hydrogen plant on our premises in Herzogenaurach. The agreement underlines Schaeffler's commitment to sustainability and hydrogen technology."

Founded in 2017 in Nantes, Lhyfe enables the regional and local establishment of hydrogen ecosystems and the tailored production of green hydrogen at industrial scale through its production sites.

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyser linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Click to access the Lhyfe Media Kit (press kit, press releases and visuals).

Contacts

Industry Press Relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours:

+33 (0) 6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Financial Press Relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Investor Relations

Maria Pardo Saleme, CFO

maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l22dlZlpamjGnWlqYslmZmFmmGpnmZaUZ2Kal2ZqaZiVm3JgxpiSbMidZnBom25s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77696-221219_pr_lhyfe_schaeffler_en.pdf