Slovenia's cumulative PV capacity additions could grow from 466 MW in 2021 to 724 MW by the end of this year. The residential market will account for almost all new capacity, and demand is expected to grow under a net-metering scheme extension until the end of 2023.Slovenia could potentially add 258 MW of new solar capacity in 2022, according to new figures from the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association (SPA). The country installed 194 MW of solar in the first three quarters of 2022, according to its distribution system operator, SODO. Almost all capacity was added in the residential sector. The ...

