Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 51/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-19 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 28.02.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2022 DelfinGroup GDR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2022 Šiauliu bankas Coupon payment date VLN SABB061529A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
