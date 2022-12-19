Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2022 | 08:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 51/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-19 08:00 CET --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A    Buyback         TLN  
     26.09.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.12.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     28.02.2023  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend ex-date     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.12.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA   Additional        RIG  
                         listing/admission       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     20.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend record date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.12.2022 LITGRID LGD1L       Extraordinary General  VLN  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.12.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L      Extraordinary General  VLN  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.12.2022 DelfinGroup GDR1R     Dividend ex-date     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2022 Šiauliu bankas       Coupon payment date   VLN  
            SABB061529A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Dividend record date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L   Interim report, 3    VLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA  Coupon payment date   RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
